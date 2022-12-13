Blast, and ensuing gunshots heard near Chinese guesthouse in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan

Casualties were feared as a blast and ensuing gunshots were heard in downtown Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

World
By IANS 0
gunshots heard near Chinese guesthouse

Kabul:  Casualties were feared as a blast and ensuing gunshots were heard in downtown Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Monday.

The explosion, according to eyewitnesses, took place near a Chinese guesthouse, Xinhua news agency reported.

Related News

Co-circulation of viruses to put pressure on EU healthcare…

Afghanistan’s security forces kill 2 IS militants

5 People were killed in flats explosion on Britain’s…

Chile authorities issued an alert after Lascar volcano spits…

The blast followed by gunshots, eyewitnesses said, adding the building caught fire and smoke was billowing from the guesthouse.

The Chinese Embassy in Afghansitan said it was closely monitoring the situation and taking relevant actions, an official from the embassy said.

Afghan officials have yet to make comment on the incident.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.