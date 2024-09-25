Billionaire Elon Musk rules out rumors dating Italy prime minister Giorgia Meloni

New York: A picture of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with billionaire Elon Musk at a recent event has gone viral. Netizens assuming the two are dating.

The two met with each other At an award ceremony in New York on Tuesday, Elon Musk praised Meloni in the event. He called her “authentic, honest and truthful”.

Musk said ‘It was an honor to present the award to someone who is even more beautiful on the inside than she was on the outside. Giorgia Meloni is someone I admire, who has done an incredible job as the Prime Minister of Italy. She’s also someone who is authentic, honest, truthful – and that can’t always be said about politicians.” while presenting the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award to Meloni.

Replying to it, Meloni took to her official X account and thanked Musk for his remarks.

Pictures of the both from the event went viral on social media. A Tesla fan club posted a picture of them with caption “Do you think they’ll date?.” To clear out the rumors the billionaire responded saying that they are not dating.

Meloni the first female prime minister of Italy received the award form the Atlantic council for her strong support of European Union and for her groundbreaking leadership. She was in New York for the annual high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly with leaders from more than 190 other nations.

See the viral post here: