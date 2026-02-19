Bill Gates skips India AI Impact Summit after Foundation reverses decision

Advertisement

The Gates Foundation has withdrawn Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates from delivering the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, just a day after confirming his participation. The summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

According to the reports, in an official statement, the foundation said the decision was taken after careful consideration to ensure that attention remains on the key priorities of the AI Summit. It added that the organization will continue its engagement in India and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing health and development initiatives in the country. Ankur Vora, President of the Foundation’s Africa and India offices, will now represent the foundation and address the gathering.

The last-minute change comes amid heightened scrutiny surrounding Gates over references to him in documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. The controversy has sparked online criticism and political debate during his India visit. Gates has previously rejected the allegations, calling them baseless and untrue.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Gates arrived in Andhra Pradesh to a warm reception at Gannavaram Airport, where state leaders including Nara Lokesh welcomed him. His visit, however, drew mixed reactions on social media, with some critics raising concerns tied to the Epstein-related documents and questioning his engagements in India.

Despite the development, the India AI Impact Summit continues with a lineup of prominent global leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are scheduled to address the event. Technology and business leaders such as Sam Altman and Mukesh Ambani are also set to speak as the summit enters its fourth day.