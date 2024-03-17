Bihar police detains more than 270 TRE-3 aspirants over BPSC paper leak

Ranchi: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police detained over 270 aspirants in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district in connection with the paper leak of Bihar Public Service Commission’s (BPSC) Teacher’s Recruitment Exam (TRE-3).

The EOU detectives conducted investigation at several locations in Hazaribagh on March 14 and 15. They discovered that some aspirants of TRE-3 from all over Bihar had been supplied BPSC question papers.

The five alleged culprits behind the paper leak of teacher’s recruitment exam were arrested earlier and the police recovered evidence like question papers, computers, laptops, printers, and pen drives from their possessions.

Further investigations revealed that each candidate had to pay a heavy sum to get the question papers from the accused.

The BPSC conducted TRE-3 in offline mode for primary teachers and middle school teachers on March 15. Prior to this, 96,823 candidates cleared TRE-2, held between December 7 and December 16, 2023, from 12 Noon to 02.30 PM.