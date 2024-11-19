Biden’s viral video: walking off into the Amazon rainforest sparks hilarious reactions

A video featuring the outgoing US President, Joe Biden wandering out into an Amazonian forest have gone viral on social media. The clip lasted for 13 seconds and was taken on Sunday, after his press conference he was addressing at Manaus, Brazil during which he addressed efforts that his administration has taken towards clean energy infrastructure and conservation.

In the video, Biden walks directly into the forest instead of as the person in front of him follows the trail ahead, turns, and waves while standing on a platform. This video captures him wearing sunglasses and an outdoor shirt loose-fittingly. Pop culture news account @PopBase shared the footage on X, captioning it, “Joe Biden becomes the first sitting US President to visit the Amazon Rainforest.” Over 26.1 million views have been gathered over the video, filling people with curiosity and humor as well.

Many took to social media to joke with regards to how Biden secretly disappeared into the jungle while doing his “side quests” before retiring or likening his walk to movie tropes of the 2000s. Still, one must remember that this visit to the Amazon was, for the first time in history, a sitting president of the United States, proof that this is really one vital issue that concerns him.

In his speech, he said safeguarding the world’s forests. He noted that the Amazon rainforest is “the lungs of the world” and so pledged $50 million to the Amazon Fund. He initiated programs for the help of indigenous communities and the preservation of nature throughout the globe. The video can seem ridiculous, but it shows an aspect of Biden’s commitment to environmental conservation as well.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “This man is so mysterious. Where could he be heading off to now?”

A second user commented, “He’s really doing all the side quests now that he can retire.”

The third user wrote, “Wait, wheres he going? SAVE HIM FROM THE JUNGLE. HE TOO OLD.”

