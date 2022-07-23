Biden’s Covid symptoms have improved after treatment: Physician

By WCE 1
Washington: US President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms “have improved” after a first full day of treatment, the White House physician said.

Biden’s temperature reached 99.4 degrees on Thursday evening and was given Tylenol, a fever reducer, Xinhua news agency quoted a memo from Dr. Kevin O’Connor released on Friday.

“His temperature has remained normal since then,” O’Connor wrote, adding that his symptoms remain characterized as runny nose, fatigue, and “loose” cough.

Biden’s “voice is deeper” on Friday and “his pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal, on room air”, the physician added.

O’Connor noted the President is “tolerating treatment well” and will continue to take Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with Covid-19.

Biden, 79, tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday morning, with “mild symptoms”, according to the White House.

He has been fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

The President is isolating at the White House.

His aides said he continues to “carry out all of his duties fully during that time”.

O’Connor said in the memo that they “will continue to monitor him closely” and keep the White House “updated with any changes in his conditions or treatment plan”.

