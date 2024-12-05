Bhutan King and Queen arrive in New Delhi for two-day visit

New Delhi: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit to India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received them in New Delhi.

Jaishankar noted that Bhutan King’s visit to India will further strengthen the “unique bonds of friendship” shared by two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, “Honoured to welcome His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on his arrival in New Delhi today. His visit will further strengthen our unique bonds of friendship.”

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jetsun Pema Wangchuck accompanied by senior officials from the Bhutan government arrived in India.

During his visit, Bhutan’s King will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Jaishankar and senior officials of the Indian government will call on Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. In a press release, MEA noted, “India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by mutual understanding and trust. The visit shall provide both sides an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership across diverse sectors.”

On December 2, Bhutan’s Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment, Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, praised India as a pillar of support and inspiration for Bhutan. He said that the trust and shared values between the two nations make India an enabler of Bhutan’s aspirations.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 29th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2024 in Delhi on Monday, Dorji said, “India’s role as Bhutan’s closest partner is not only a pillar of support but also an inspiration. The trust, collaboration and shared values between our two countries making India an enabler of Bhutan’s aspirations. Beyond herself, India enables opportunities, facilitates connections and engagements for us. It is this spirit of collaboration and mutual growth that excites the two countries.”

Dorji described the CII Partnership Summit as an “example of India’s leadership, its commitment to fostering innovation, inclusivity, and shared prosperity across Asia and the larger world.” He also highlighted how, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a global leader for nations like Bhutan.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has emerged as a global leader for countries like Bhutan. India stands not only as a trusted neighbour but also as a partner in our journey of growth and transformation, offering both inspiration and…support as we pursue our aspirations,” he said.

“Leveraging this partnership, Bhutan has embarked on a transformative care strategic plan to evolve into a high income, Gross National Happiness, economic central Environment Initiative,” he added. (ANI)

