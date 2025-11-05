Bellweather state turns blue: Abigail Spanberger wins Virginia governor’s race, becomes state’s first female governor

Advertisement

Virginia: Democrat Abigail Spanberger has officially won the governor’s race in Virginia, becoming the state’s first female governor after a fiercely contested battle against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears.

Spanberger’s victory marks a major moment in Virginia’s political history and comes in an election seen nationally as a referendum on the administration of President Donald Trump and the broader mood of the American electorate, The Washington Post reported.

Polling stations across Virginia closed Tuesday evening, with precincts quickly tabulating votes that confirmed Spanberger’s lead. Her campaign celebrated the result as a win for “unity, progress, and practical leadership.”

As per The Washington Post, Election Day followed an intense final stretch of campaigning, with both parties throwing their full weight behind their candidates. Former President Barack Obama appeared in Norfolk over the weekend to rally support for Spanberger and other Democrats, calling her “a leader with integrity and purpose.”

Meanwhile, Republicans focused their efforts on Northern Virginia, hoping to energize conservative voters. President Donald Trump also held a telephone rally with state Republicans on Monday night, urging supporters to “get out and vote for great Republican candidates up and down the line,” though he stopped short of naming Earle-Sears directly.

Both campaigns ran extensive grassroots operations, with thousands of volunteers canvassing door-to-door in the final days before voting. “The reason we’re going to win is because we have great candidates who are running on the issues people care about,” Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin told volunteers in Williamsburg on Monday, The Washington Post quoted.

Spanberger, a former CIA officer and US congresswoman, ran on a platform centered on education, economic opportunity, and protecting democracy.

