Belarus and Russia have launched a joint air force drill until February 1

Belarus and Russia have launched a joint tactical air force exercise that will last until February 1, the Belarusian Defence Ministry.

World
By IANS 0
Belarus, Russia start joint air force drill
Image Credit: IANS

Minsk:  Belarus and Russia have launched a joint tactical air force exercise that will last until February 1, the Belarusian Defence Ministry has said.

The main goal of the exercise is to “increase operational compatibility” during joint combat training missions, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.

Related News

Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif launches three-day nationwide…

Nepal government declares national mourning on Monday over…

Russia will launch to evacuate astronauts from ISS amid…

US records over 24 mn flu illnesses this season: CDC…

The participants will practice aerial reconnaissance, joint patrolling along the state borders, air support for ground troops, tactical airborne landings, delivery of goods and evacuation of the wounded.

The ministry added that all airfields and training grounds of Belarus’ Air Force and Air Defense Force are involved in the drill.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.