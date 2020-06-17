Covid-19 World
Beijing reports 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

By IANS

Beijing:  Beijing reported 31 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and six new asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said on Wednesday.

By Tuesday, Beijing had reported 557 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, including 411 who had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and nine deaths, Xinhua reported.

There were still 137 patients receiving medical treatment, and 12 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation.

So far, 174 imported cases have been reported in Beijing, with one still hospitalized.

