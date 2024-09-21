Beautiful Chinese governor detains for having affair with 58 male subordinates, terminates from position

Beijing: A 52-year-old government official named Zhong Yang from southwest China has been sentenced to 13-years in prison and fined over one million yuan (approximately Rs. 1,16,87,263) for wrongdoing. She was in the positions of governor and deputy secretary of the Party in Qiannan Prefecture. The 52-year-old has been arrested for having affairs with 58 male subordinates and accepting bribe over 60 million yuan. ( approximately Rs. 71,02,80,719.40)

Reportedly Zhong Yang, was also called as “the beautiful governor” for her mesmerizing looks. She had numerous affairs with male subordinates. She used the excuse of “working overtime” and “business trips” to spend time with her lovers. Zhong is said to have had 58 lovers. Some of them have admitted of having affair with her for the power and advantage she offered and some other admitted the reason for their involvement with her is fear of the power she had. she was frequently seen in private nightclubs with her lovers.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Zhong Yang came from a decent family background. She was only 22 when she joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). She remained unmarried and has no kids. She gained recognition after personally funding initiatives to help the elder citizens in need and for establishing a fruit and agriculture association to assist farmers.

As per sources, she was expelled from the communist party on September 1, 2023. An investigation warrant had been issued by the official in April 2023 . As result she was found guilty for having sexual relations with 58 working employees and accepting nearly 60 million yuan in bribes. She got arrested in April 2023 and Her position in the NPC was revoked by the officials.

In a documentary produced by Guizhou Radio and Television, Ms Zhong stated that she is ashamed of her actions . “I can’t face my former colleagues, family members, or the leaders who have cared for and nurtured me. I am truly ashamed and embarrassed,”

This has been marked as the most severe political penalties for officials in China till now.