You may have come across several viral videos. The viral video many may be of some human being or birds or animals. While some of them might have amused you, others might have surprised you. However, you will at the end of this article you will see a shocking video of the bear.

Hair-raising CCTV footage shows that a huge, brown-coloured bear banging into a home after banging the front door open. Gradually, it entered the cabin and looked around to survey its surroundings while making its way inside calmly. Fortunately, there was no one when the animal entered the house.

While it is not clear where the terrifying video was filmed, it has become viral after emerging on Twitter a few days ago.

The video has collected millions of views and stunned comments. It has been shared thousands of Twitter users including Ohio-based radio presenter Jason Priestas and author Dick King-Smith. While this version of the clip has garnered over 3.4 million views, the other, shared by Mr Priestas, has also gone viral with over 2.3 million views.

The footage has also prompted a number of amazed comments on social media, including Reddit where it was also shared. “He kicked down that door likes he’s done this before,” one person wrote.

“I love that the bear uses its paw to stop the door from swinging back,” another remarked.

“My sister used to live in Churchill, Manitoba. The doors were made of steel so the polar bears couldn’t get in. It looked as if this brown bear just gave the door a hearty push to enter. Yikes,” a third commenter shared.