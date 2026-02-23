“Be aware of your surroundings”: Indian embassy issues advisory to their citizens in Mexico after killing of El Mencho

Mexico City: The Embassy of India in Mexico on Monday issued an advisory to Indian nationals residing in the North American country, urging them to exercise caution and shelter in place amid escalating violence following the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho”, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel on Sunday

In a post on X, the Embassy mentions that Indian nationals in Jalisco State — particularly in the areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara — as well as in Tamaulipas State, including Reynosa and other municipalities, and certain areas of Michoacan, Guerrero, and Nuevo Leon, should remain indoors until further notice.

“Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico: There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice,” the post read.

“Actions to Take: Avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Be aware of your surroundings. Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements outside your shelter. Monitor local media for updates. Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911. Avoid crowds. Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media,” the Embassy added in the post.

This comes after one of the most wanted leaders of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, was killed on Sunday following an operation led by Mexico’s military.

El Mencho, a former police officer, led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, as it became one of the “most powerful and ruthless criminal organisations” inside Mexico, according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency, CNN reported.

Security forces from several federal branches of Mexico’s military carried out the operation in the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco.

CJNG members traded fire with the government forces, resulting in four gang members being killed at the scene, Mexico’s Secretariat of National Defence said.

Osegeura and two others were seriously injured and died as they were being transported via aircraft to Mexico City, according to the secretariat.

Three Mexican military personnel were also injured in the operation and transferred to a hospital in Mexico City for treatment.

The military operation triggered a series of violent events across the state of Jalisco, which is scheduled to host four matches of the 2026 World Cup in June, before spreading to other states such as Michoacan and Guanajuato.

Suspected members of organised crime groups set buses on fire, blocked roads in the area, and clashed with authorities, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro reported.

During the operation, Lemus urged residents to remain in their homes and said that public transportation services in Jalisco would be suspended “until the situation is under control.”

The governor stated that the violence has spread to at least five states and urged the public to avoid travelling on highways.

Oseguera was wanted by US authorities, who offered a bounty of up to USD 15 million for information leading to his arrest, CNN reported.

The US Justice Department charged El Mencho in 2022 with leading the effort to manufacture and distribute fentanyl for importation into the US.

A Justice Department indictment of Oseguera said his organisation is active in the Mexican states of Jalisco, Colima, and Veracruz, and has a presence elsewhere.

(Source: ANI)