Barack Obama wishes Donald Trump’s speedy recovery

By IANS

Washington: Former US President Barack Obama hoped that his successor Donald Trump was “on path to speedy recovery” after the incumbent leader and First Lady melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet early Saturday morning, Obama said: “Michelle and I hope that the President, First Lady, and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country are getting the care they need and are on the path to a speedy recovery.

“Obviously, we’re in the midst of a big political battle right now, and while there’s a lot at stake, let’s remember that we’re all Americans.

“We’re all human beings. And we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party.”

Early Friday morning, Trump tweeted that he and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19, which has so far infected 7,331,241 people and killed 208,693 in the US, the worst-hit country in the world.

Later in the day, he was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington.

Following his announcement, Trump was seen for the first time when he walked from the White House to Marine One to be transported to Walter Reed.

He donned a mask and waved to reporters on his way to the helicopter.

