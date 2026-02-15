Barack Obama says Aliens are real in Podcast chat show

Advertisement

U.S: Former U.S. President Barack Obama sparked curiosity over the weekend after suggesting in a podcast interview that he believes aliens exist though he admitted he has no idea where they might be.

During podcast interview with YouTuber Brian Tyler Cowen, Obama responded to a question about extraterrestrials by saying, “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them.” He did not elaborate further on what he meant, and the topic was not explored in depth during the conversation.

Obama also addressed longstanding conspiracy theories involving Area 51, the highly classified Air Force facility in Nevada often linked to alien cover-up claims. He dismissed the idea that extraterrestrials are being hidden there, joking that such a massive secret would have been kept even from him unless there was an extraordinary conspiracy.

America’s Renewed Fascination with UFOs

Public interest in alien life has intensified in recent years, particularly after the U.S. government acknowledged unexplained aerial sightings. In 2021, the Pentagon declassified three Navy videos showing unusual flying objects, now referred to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). The footage captured military personnel reacting to objects that appeared to move in unconventional ways, including one that rotated while traveling against strong winds.

Obama has previously commented on such incidents. During a 2021 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he acknowledged that the government possesses footage and records of airborne objects that remain unexplained.

While his recent remarks were lighthearted, they have once again fueled discussion about unidentified aerial phenomena and whether humanity is alone in the universe.