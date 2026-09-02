Bank of America VP, Erin Piacenti killed in New-York knife attack case

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New-Delhi: A 32-year-old vice president of Bank of America was killed in random stabbing incident in New York’s Times Square.

The deceased, Erin Piacenti, Bank of America VP just returned from her maternity leave.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague,” the Bank of America (BofA) the second-biggest US lender,said in a statement.

The VP was stabbed to death by a knife-wielding woman in New York’s tourist hub. One more person, a 68-year-old man whose identity hasn’t been released, was also injured in the attack.

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Police identified the attacker as Pamela Cisneros, 49, of Queens. Officers shot and killed her after she advanced towards the police officers. Police described Cisneros as a mentally disturbed mom of three.

As per eyewitness, Cisneros pulled two knives from a shopping bag, stabbed the man, and then attacked Piacenti.

Erin Piacenti graduated from University of Pennsylvania. She was a vice president in BofA’s business selection and conflicts unit, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also earned a law degree from Fordham Law School.

Days before killing, Piacenti posted a “happy photo” with her infant and husband. In the post, she told that her baby had recently been baptised and had just celebrated her second wedding anniversary.