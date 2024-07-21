Bangladesh violent protests: Shoot-on-sight imposed as death tolls rises to 133

Dhaka: A curfew along with shoot-on-sight has been imposed in Bangladesh after violent protest claimed over 133 lives in the nation. The protest broke out over a government jobs quota scheme.

The country’s Supreme Court was expected to hear the civil service hiring quota issue today that has led to the deadly clashes between police and protesters.

Student groups are protesting against a quota system that reserves up to 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s ‘War of Independence’ in 1971 against Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that the clash between students, government supporters, and security forces began last month. However, tension escalated on Monday (July 15) after six people were killed. Following this, the government ordered all universities to close.

Following this, on Wednesday, during an address to the nation, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asserted that there is an opportunity to resolve the issue through a legal process as the government has already appealed to the apex court against the court’s verdict. She further mentioned that a hearing date has been fixed in the Appellate Division.

“It is a matter of sorrow that some vested quarters started making different kinds of statements and engaged in terrorist activities to gain their ambitious intentions centring on this movement. As the matter has been brought before the top court, I call upon all to keep patience,” said PM Sheikh Hasina.