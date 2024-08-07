Bangladesh violence: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed as head of interim government

Dhaka: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as head Bangladesh’s interim government after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled from the country amid massive protests against her regime.

The decision of Muhammad Yunus heading government was revealed by Joynal Abedin, the press secretary of President Mohammed Shahbuddin. He further informed local media that members of the Yunus-led govt would be decided soon after discussion with political parties and other stakeholders.

It is worth mentioning here that the violent protests, majorly by students have claimed hundreds of lives.

Earlier, as many as 4 were killed and several injured after unidentified miscreants set fire to a residential hotel in Bangladesh’s Jessore district.

As per reports, thousands of people were celebrating the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at various places in the town. During the celebrations, some people set ablaze the Hotel around 4 pm. Most of the people died from smoke suffocation.

Following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, miscreants vandalized and set fire to Narail-2 constituency MP Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s residence on Monday.

Moreover, miscreants vandalized the Member of Parliament for the Narayanganj-4 constituency, Shamim Osman’s residence in Narayanganj. They also targeted and vandalized the district Awami League office.