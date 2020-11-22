Dhaka: Two separate photos of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have gone viral on the social media, giving people a glimpse of the leader’s daily life, the media reported on Sunday.

In one photo, Hasina is seen working on a sewing machine while donning a traditional Bengali attire, while is the other the leader was snapped while she was looking at catch after fishing at the Ganabhaban lake, reports bdnews24.

The Prime Minister had earlier described in Parliament how she slightly tweaked her routine amid the coronavirus pandemic, enjoying the thrill of fishing during her morning stroll.

Top Awami League leaders and the party’s official account have shared the photos on Facebook.

Salman F Rahman, the premier’s adviser for private industry and investment, shared the photos and wrote: “Hon’ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a complete human being. She has successfully transformed the fortune of 170 million Bangladeshis, has given refuge to over a million Rohingya Muslims, but still finds the time to enjoy cooking, fishing and sewing.”

“I don’t have the knowledge to put a caption,” wrote State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam in a post sharing the photo of the Prime Minister fishing.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak shared both photos and wrote: “Our honourable prime minister, our leader Sheikh Hasina dressed as a common Bengali woman. She sews cloth and goes fishing at the Ganabhaban pond whenever she takes a break from a busy schedule.

“Much love and respect for this extraordinary person who works for the country all day long after losing everything.”