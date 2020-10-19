Hasina's gift to Mamata
Photo: IANS

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sends gifts to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for Durga Puja

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Durga Puja, and also sent her some gifts.

The gifts were sent to West Bengal through the Benapole checkpost in Jashore early on Sunday, and Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata delivered them to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s office at secretariat ‘Nabanna’ in the evening.

Benapole checkpost agent Mostafizur Rahman Rubel told IANS the gifts sent by the Prime Minister to the West Bengal Chief Minister were handed over to waiting Bangladeshi officials at Petrapole checkpost on the Indian side.

Benapole immigration checkpost officer-in-charge Ahsan Habib said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s gifts were sent by Ataur Rahman, Chief Protocol Officer at the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka, and Alam Hossain, assistant to the First Secretary of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, came to collect them.

Deputy High Commissioner (Political) B.M. Jamal Hossain of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, said that the gifts, contained in two sealed cartons, were handed over at Banerjee’s office.

