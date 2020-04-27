Bangladesh Imam tests COVID-19 positive after leading Ramzan prayers

Dhaka: An Iman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bangaldesh’s Magura district, a day after he led Ramzan prayers at a mosque, it was reported.

He led the prayers on Saturday evening and was diagnosed with the infection on Sunday morning, bdnews24 quoted Shalikha Upazila chief executive Md Tanveer Rahman as saying.

Around 20-25 people who offered prayers in the mosque and the health workers who collected their samples will all undergo tests, Rahman added.

The total number of confirmed cases in Bangladesh currently stands at 5,416, while the death toll has increased to 145, according to government data.

Bangladesh reported its first cases of the virus on March 8 with the authorities testing 46,589 samples since then.