Bangladesh heads to polls; 51 parties compete for power

Advertisement

Dhaka: Voting for Bangladesh’s 13th Parliamentary elections is set to begin shortly, marking a critical moment in the country’s political history as it enters a new phase.

The upcoming election comes at a time of significant change, following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the ongoing ban on her long-time rival, Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party.

This election is seen as a turning point, as the country looks to move beyond the decades-long ‘Battle of Begums’ era.

On the eve of the 13th national election, ballot papers and other materials were transported under tight security to polling centres across the country, The Daily Star reported.

Polling will take place from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm (local time). The vote count will begin at 4 pm on February 12. The Election Commission will officially announce the results in the morning of February 13, as and when the counting is complete.

With nearly 127 million eligible voters, the eighth most populous nation in the world heads to the polls. Nearly half the voters are between the ages of 18-37, as per Al Jazeera, of which 4.57 million are first-time voters.

There are 59 registered political parties in Bangladesh, excluding Awami League, whose registration was suspended by the election commission last year, nullifying its ability to field candidates in the fray. Of these, 51 parties are participating in this year’s elections. In total, 1,981 candidates are contesting, including 249 independent ones.

Advertisement

The contesting parties are- Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), Jatiya Party (JP-Ershad), Left Democratic Alliance and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), as per Al Jazeera.

Bangladesh is a parliamentary republic in which executive power is exercised by an elected government comprising the Prime Minister and Cabinet. The President is the ceremonial head of state and is indirectly elected by the parliament for a five-year term, Al Jazeera reported.

Corruption, inflation, employment and economic development are the main issues deciding the election.

Besides the parliamentary election, the country is holding a referendum on the National Charter 2025 – a document drafted by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, setting the foundation for future governance, as per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Home Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) on Wednesday warned that “strict” action will be taken against members of law enforcement agencies and election officials if incidents such as ballot box snatching, fraudulent voting or other irregularities take place during the national election, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Plane with 55 people on board crashes after takeoff on sea beach in Somalia