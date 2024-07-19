Bangladesh countrywide protest: 245 Indian nationals arrived

New Delhi: In the Bangladesh countrywide protests so far a total of 245 Indian nationals arrived. Out of them 125 were Indian students and 13 were Nepali students. High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions of Indian in Bangladesh remain available for any assistance required by Indian nationals: Sources, reported ANI in an X post on Friday.

The High Commission of India in coordination with BSF and the Bureau of Immigration is facilitating Indian students who are traveling back to India from Bangladesh, said Sources, reports ANI.

The High Commission of India in Dhaka is coordinating with local authorities in Bangladesh to provide adequate security to students who are keen on travelling to India, said sources, reports ANI.

