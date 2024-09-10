Bangladesh bans Padma hilsa export to India ahead of Durga Puja

Dhaka: The interim Bangladesh government has banned the export of Padma Hilsa or “ilish” to India, a month ahead of Durga Puja. Due to which, there would be a huge shortage of the fish in India, and the prices are bound to soar high.

Regarding the export of ilish to India, the advisor to the Bangladesh Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Farida Akhter, confirmed that the government has imposed a ban to ensure sufficient supply for local consumers, reported the Bangladeshi daily, Dhaka Tribune.

“We cannot allow ilish to be exported while our own people cannot buy them. This year, I have instructed the Ministry of Commerce to prevent any ilish exports to India during Durga Puja,” Dhaka Tribune quoted an adviser to the Bangladesh Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Farida Akhter said last week.

Bangladeshi ilish (king of fish), which comes from Padma, a distributary of river Ganga, is an essential cuisine for the Bengalis.

Every year before Durga Puja, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina used to send large consignments of Padma Ilish to India.

Despite the ban, Indians will get supplies from Odisha, Myanmar, and Gujarat, and the prices of the fish will increase.

Bangladesh produces around 70% of the world’s ilish, making it a matter of national pride. Ilish is also the national fish of Bangladesh.