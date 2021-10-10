Bangladesh: 5 killed as boat capsize

By IANS
bangladesh boat capsize
Image credit- IANS

Dhaka: At least five bodies were recovered after a boat capsized in the Turag river in Savar, on the outskirts of Bangladesh capital Dhaka.

Khaleda Yasmin, a duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters, told Xinhua news agency that “the bodies of three boys, a woman and a girl have so far been retrieved”.

According to the official, the boat carrying about 18 people capsized following a collision with a sand-carrying vessel in the river in the early hours of Saturday.

Yasmin said most of the passengers were able to swim ashore after the incident.

Some passengers of the vessel are still missing, Yasmin added.

In Bangladesh, ferries are a major means of transport while most of them are often overcrowded.

Rescuers retrieve bodies of victims following a boat accident in Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Salim/IANS)

You might also like
World

World

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 237.5 million

Business

Check gold price today for 24 carat and 22 carat in your city

World

Taliban, US kick off first talks after military withdrawal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online