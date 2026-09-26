Bangkok declared disaster zone amid flooding

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Thailand: Bangkok’s governor on Saturday declared Thailand’s capital city a disaster-affected zone after torrential rain led to widespread flooding.

The major roads were flooded with cars partly submerged and ​people were forced to wade through waist-height water after nearly ⁠300 mm (12 inches) of rain fell within 48 hours.

Floodwaters spread across the city, particularly in the central and eastern parts, blocking roads and stopping traffic.

The city declared all 50 districts a flood disaster area to help authorities respond quickly. More than 200 shelters were set up across the city and about 4,200 people have moved in, according to Bangkok Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt.

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More than 84,000 people in 21 provinces nationwide were affected by flooding as of Saturday, especially in the central region.

The government on Saturday issued an emergency ​advisory for people living ​near canals ⁠to move possessions to higher ground.

Air traffic control authorities confirmed flight operations were normal, but some flights might face delays.

Also Read: 29 Kiled In Flash Floods And Landslides In Thailand