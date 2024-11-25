Balochistan: BYC vows to resist state-sponsored violence

Balochistan: The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) condemned the ongoing state-sponsored violence that has been oppressing the Baloch people for over seven decades.

The state has transformed the region into a war zone, where the Baloch people face daily repression, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the destruction of entire communities. The BYC further added that despite the international call for justice, Baloch people continue to suffer the brutalities by the Pakistan security forces.

In a post on X on Saturday, the BYC stated, “What we see today is not new, but the continuation of decades-old policies designed to oppress the Baloch people, exploit their resources and perpetuate their genocide. These actions are carried out under the pretence of national security, but their real purpose is to maintain dominance and deny the people of Balochistan their rightful say over their land and future.”

The BYC further highlighted that the children in Balochistan grew up with fear and insecurities. They have limited access to education and facilities. The young individuals are deprived of jobs and livelihood and therefore they protest against the state. Entire communities are caught in a cycle of poverty, grief, and survival, with little hope for change. The state’s actions, reminiscent of colonial control, treat the Baloch people not as citizens with rights but as obstacles to be subdued.

The BYC lamented, “This is not just a military operation; it is an attack on the very existence of the Baloch nation. By targeting its economy, destroying its social fabric, and silencing its voices, the state is effectively waging a war to erase the Baloch identity.”

The BYC further appealed to resist the intensified military operation against the people and would do everything to protect the identity of the Baloch nation. “We urge the global community, United Nations and all the organizations worldwide working for humanity to intervene on a humanitarian basis and prevent the Baloch nation from genocide,” stated the BYC.

(ANI)