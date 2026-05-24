Baloch Yakjehti Committee Alleges Killings and Enforced Disappearances by Pakistani Security Forces

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Balochistan: The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused Pakistani security-linked groups of involvement in the deaths of two young Baloch men in separate incidents in Kech and Panjgur districts, intensifying concerns over enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

BYC alleged that one victim was gunned down in public while the other was killed after spending more than two months in enforced disappearance, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, 27-year-old Mehran Baloch, son of Muhammad Sharif and a resident of Buleda in Kech district, was reportedly attacked on May 21 while heading to his shop in Surap Bazaar.

The BYC claimed that unidentified armed men opened fire on him in broad daylight, killing him instantly. The group described Mehran as a young shopkeeper belonging to a financially struggling family. The BYC alleged that the attackers were linked to what it called “state-backed death squads” operating openly across Balochistan despite the heavy presence of security checkpoints and military surveillance in the province. BYC further claimed that ordinary Baloch civilians continue to face violence and intimidation, while criminal elements and narcotics traffickers allegedly move freely without obstruction.

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In another incident, 21-year-old Muhsin, a driver from Suleman Bazaar in Paroom, Panjgur district, was reportedly found dead after being missing for 66 days.

According to the BYC, Muhsin was allegedly detained at the Jeerak crossing point on March 16, 2026, before disappearing without any legal proceedings or formal charges, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The organisation stated that Muhsin, who was the primary breadwinner of his family, remained missing for over two months before his body was recovered from the Kallag Koor area of Paroom during the Eid holidays. The BYC accused personnel of the Frontier Corps of forcibly disappearing and later killing him in custody. The BYC said the incidents reflect a wider pattern of enforced disappearances, unlawful detentions and custodial killings in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

(ANI)