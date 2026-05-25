Baloch National Movement alleges raid on exiled leader Captain Nawaz’s house in Tump

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Balochistan : The house of the party’s senior exiled member, Captain Nawaz, located in the Dazin area of Tump in Balochistan, was allegedly attacked once again by the Pakistani military and affiliated local armed groups, according to a post shared on X by the Baloch National Movement (BNM).

As mentioned in BNM’s post on X, the raid reportedly involved harassment and intimidation of women and children present in the house.

The organisation claimed that the property was vandalized during the operation and that valuable belongings were looted. The post further stated that Captain Nawaz’s residence had previously been subjected to similar attacks.

The BNM spokesperson alleged that political activists associated with the Baloch national movement, whether residing inside Balochistan or continuing their activities from exile abroad, are routinely targeted by Pakistani security forces and intelligence-linked groups. According to the statement, families of activists are also allegedly subjected to intimidation and punitive actions.

Referring to previous incidents involving Captain Nawaz’s family, the spokesperson claimed that when his wife and children were residing in Balochistan, his minor son, Brahamdagh, was forcibly disappeared on two occasions and subjected to severe torture. As cited by BNM’s statement, the organisation asserted that Brahamdagh is under 18 years of age and described the alleged enforced disappearance and torture of a minor as a violation of international law and human rights principles.

The BNM further stated that such incidents are part of what it described as a broader campaign of repression being carried out daily in Balochistan. The organisation alleged that harassment and intimidation of its members and their families are aimed at discouraging them from continuing their political struggle.

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According to the statement posted on X, the BNM maintained that the Baloch national movement is a “constitutional, political, and internationally recognized struggle” seeking the right to freedom and self-determination.

The organisation reiterated its longstanding position that Balochistan was forcibly incorporated into Pakistan on March 27, 1948, and asserted that its movement seeks the restoration of what it describes as Balochistan’s independence, which it claims was achieved on August 11, 1947, following the end of British rule.

The spokesperson further stated that the conditions faced by the Baloch people, including alleged repression and political marginalization, have strengthened the resolve of Baloch youth and activists to continue the national liberation movement.

The statement also paid tribute to BNM leaders and workers, including Ghulam Mohammad Baloch, referred to by the organisation as “Shaheed Ghulam Mohammad Baloch,” saying that many activists have made significant sacrifices for the cause and that the struggle continues to this day, as cited in BNM’s post on X.

(ANI)

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