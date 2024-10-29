Baba Vanga and Nostradamus have made some horrifying predictions in 2025, Know full details

Nostradamus and Baba Vanga have both made some horrifying predictions for 2025 and they have been grabbing headlines for these predictions.

Their predictions include humans making contact with aliens, an attempted attack on Vladimir Putin, and terrorist attacks in Europe. But the most important part of the prediction is about the major war that will take place in Europe leading to devastation in 2025 and significant loss of life and property.

Baba Vanga, born as Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova was from Bulgaria, she claimed to possess a divine gift that will allow her to see future after losing sight at the age of 12.

Earlier, Baba Vanga had foretold significant events like the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Princess Diana’s death, and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and Brexit.

Nostradamus, Born Michel de Nostredame, was a 16th-century French astrologer, physician, and reputed seer. She was also known for making accurate predictions like Hitler’s rise, the assassination of JFK, and the COVID-19 pandemic.