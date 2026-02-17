Avalanche derails train in Switzerland, Several injured

Advertisement

Zurich: Several people feared to have sustained injuries after a train derailed near the village of Goppenstein in southern Switzerland after an avalanche crashed in the Swiss Alps on Monday, as per local media

Police fear that several people were injured in the accident, according to swissinfo.ch

The derailment occurred at around 7am on Monday morning in the canton of Valais, southwest Switzerland, police said on the social media platform X, according to the Swiss outlet. Approximately 30 passengers were on board at the time of the derailment.

According to Swiss Federal Railways, an avalanche caused the accident.

The RE1 line, which runs between Bern and Brig, is most affected, according to the outlet.

Route operator BLS told the Keystone-SDA news agency that the incident occurred in the Stockgraben Tunnel between Goppenstein and Hohtenn, beyond the Lotschberg Tunnel.

The affected train was a RegioExpress that departed Spiez at 6:12 am. According to the BLS, there were approximately 30 passengers on board at the time of the derailment.

