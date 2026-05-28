Australian Defence Min to visit India for 2nd Defence Ministers’ Dialogue

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Canberra: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, will travel to India, where he will meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the 2nd Australia-India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue, a statement by the Australian Defence Ministry said. This visit marks a significant moment as the Australian Defence Min to visit India for key bilateral discussions.

First held in Australia last October, this meeting reflects unprecedented progress in the bilateral defence partnership and a shared ambition to enhance cooperation.

Before his India visit, Marles will travel to Singapore this week to attend the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, as per the statement. Notably, the Australian Defence Min scheduled to visit India is a focus of upcoming discussions.

Convened by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the annual Shangri-La Dialogue is the region’s pre-eminent defence and security forum. It brings together leaders from across the Indo-Pacific and the world to discuss shared international security challenges and responses. Furthermore, as the Australian Defence Min prepares to visit India, regional security issues remain a top priority.

During the Dialogue, the Deputy Prime Minister will address regional maritime security issues during the third plenary session on Asia’s Maritime Security Disorder. He will also meet with a range of global and regional defence counterparts, the statement said.

“We remain committed to deepening diplomatic and defence relationships to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the Indo-Pacific,” Marles said. These goals align closely with the agenda of the Australian Defence Min’s visit to India.

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“Australia and India are top-tier security partners. I look forward to meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to further strengthen our defence partnership following the strong progress we made during his visit to Australia last year,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Earlier, on October 9, 2025, Marles welcomed Singh to Australia for the inaugural Australia-India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue. The dialogue reflected unprecedented progress in the bilateral defence partnership and Ministers’ ambition to enhance cooperation, following the four bilateral meetings between the Ministers since the elevation of the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020. Given these developments, the Australian Defence Min to visit to India underscores the ongoing momentum between both nations.

Ministers advanced their Prime Ministers’ long-term vision for collaboration between the two countries to enhance collective strength, contribute to both countries’ security, and make an important contribution to regional peace and security, the statement read. The upcoming trip of the Australian Defence Min to India further advances these ambitions.

(ANI)

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