Australia state announces new strategy to improve women’s wellbeing

Sydney: Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) on Tuesday unveiled its Women’s Strategy 2023-2026, aiming to improve the economic, social, physical and mental well-being of women and girls across the state.

According to a statement by the state government, the strategy focuses on three pillars, economic opportunities and advancement, health and wellbeing, as well as participation and empowerment, reports Xinhua news agency.

Each pillar includes key themes and commitments of the NSW government, such as investment in new initiatives.

NSW’s Premier Dominic Perrottet said the strategy has been developed through extensive consultations with more than 2,000 women and girls, as well as those who work closely with women and girls through a range of backgrounds and experiences.

“The NSW government is championing women and girls by making it easier for women to enter, stay and return to work through a A$16.5 billion ($10 billion) investment in the NSW Budget 2022-23,” said NSW’s Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor.

Aligned with the new strategy, the state’s Investing in Women Funding Program was also open for application on Tuesday.

Data from the NSW government showed that since 2013, over A$2.9 million have been awarded to 108 projects concerning women’s opportunities and leadership.