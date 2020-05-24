Australia prepares for ‘once-in-a-decade’ storm

Perth: Australia’s western coast is bracing for a “once-in-a-decade” storm, which is expected to make landfall on Sunday bringing with it torrential rains, strong winds and waves of up to eight metres.

The severe weather is the result of the remnants of tropical cyclone Mangga interacting with a cold front, the BBC quoted the country’s Bureau of Meteorology as saying.

“Normally our storms come from the south west and this will come from the north west,” Department of Fire and Emergency Services acting assistant commissioner Jon Broomhall told the media.

He added that authorities were “asking people to secure property and make sure everything loose is tied down”.

A severe weather warning is in place for much of Western Australia (WA).

“This is a rare event for WA particularly due to the extent of the area affected and the possibility of multiple areas of dangerous weather,” said the Bureau of Meteorology.

Wind gusts 100 kph are expected along the coast, the Bureau of Meteorology said, with isolated gusts of up to 130 kph possible.

Some areas could see up to 100 mm of rain.

The weather system will hit the west coast on Sunday and continue into Monday, according to forecasts.