New Delhi: Australia has temporarily barred its citizens from entering the country who have been India within 14 days of the intended arrival date.

A fine amounting atleast 66,000 dollar ( Rs 49,34,760.30 ) or five years imprisonment shall be imposed on the people incase of any violation of the rule, informed Health Minister Greg Hunt.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the National Cabinet took place on Friday. It shall come into force from Monday.

The strict measures have been taken in order to stop travellers to Australia from the world’s second most populous nation where the country is fighting with a surge in Covid cases and deaths.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australia banned direct flights from India until mid-May. However, the government of Australia will review the decision again on May 15.

Similarly, the president of United States, Joe Biden, also banned Indians from travelling amid the rising Covid cases in the country.

However, certain categories of students, academics, journalists, citizens or lawful permanent residents of the United States, their spouses or minor children or siblings, or to the parents of citizens or lawful permanent residents who are under 21 have been exempted from the India travel ban.

India is going through the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak. The nation recorded more than 4 lakh cases on Saturday which is the highest single-day surge.