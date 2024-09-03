Audi Italy Boss Fabrizio Longo dies after falling 10,000 feet while mountain climbing

New-Delhi: In a tragic incident, Fabrizio Longo, the 62-year-old director of Audi Italy died on Sunday after falling approximately 10,000 feet while climbing Cima Payer in the Adamello Mountains near the Italian-Swiss border.

Longo, who headed Audi’s Italy-based operations, was nearing the summit when the accident occurred, according to the New York Post. A fellow climber witnessed the incident and alerted emergency teams, who promptly responded to the scene.

A helicopter team later found the 62-year-old’s body stuck around 700 feet in a gorge. Longo was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was transported to the Italian town of Carisolo in the vicinity, according to the New York Post.

Mr Longo was born in Rimini, Italy in 1962 and graduated with a degree in political science. He began his journey at Fiat in 1987, and later worked for Lancia brand in 2002. He joined Audi in 2012, and quickly became the director of Italian operations in 2013.