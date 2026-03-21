Atleast 10 people killed in fire at South Korean car parts factory

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Seoul: At least 10 people have died in the fire at a South Korean car parts factory in the South Korean city ​of Daejeon, authorities said on Saturday.

The fire broke out around ​1.17 pm local time on Friday, when a total of 170 workers were inside the car parts factory in Daejeon.

At least 59 people were injured, including two firefighters. Of these, 25 are seriously injured, while 34 have suffered minor injuries.

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Nam Deuk-woo, a local fire chief, told the New York Times that the fire had spread so quickly that by the time firefighters arrived, workers had already started jumping out of windows.

More than 500 firefighters, police and emergency personnel were deployed at the site, along with two unmanned firefighting robots to cool down the building and access areas which were too dangerous or difficult for rescuers to reach.

The factory was owned by Anjun Industrial, which makes engine valves and, according to its website, is a supplier for Hyundai and Kia, among others.