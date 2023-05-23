ATC grants interim bail to PTI chief Imran Khan in 8 cases till June 8

Islamabad: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Former Prime Minister Imran Khan in eight cases till June 8.

Yesterday, Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said there was an 80 per cent chance of his arrest when he will be in Islamabad to pursue pre-arrest bail in various cases.

Meanwhile, his wife got pre-arrest bail in Al-Qadir Trust case from the accountability court hours before they were to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The two first appeared before the accountability court to seek a protective bail for the former first lady, whose bail in the graft case expired today to avoid her arrest in the £190 million graft case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir approved Bushra Bibi’s bail till May 31 against surety bonds worth Rs500,000. He also took her signatures to ensure the submission of surety bonds, before issuing a notice to the investigation officer (IO).