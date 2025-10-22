At least 63 killed in multiple vehicle crash in Uganda, several injured

Uganda: In a shocking incident, at least 63 people died and several other were injured in a serious accident on a highway on Western Uganda on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the crash happened after midnight on the road to Gulu, a major city in Northern Uganda. Four vehicles were involved, including two buses.

Authorities stated that the accident occurred when both bus drivers tried to overtake other vehicles at the same time and collided head-on.

Further, rescue operation are underway. Police have currently started an investigation into the matter.

More details regarding the incident are awaited.