At least 50 people killed, over 300 injured in Lebanon by Israeli attacks: Lebanese health ministry

Kiryat Bialik, Haifa (US): At least 50 people were killed and over 300 injured in Lebanon by Israeli attacks, confirmed the Lebanese health ministry. Heavy damages were reported and three wounded in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Bialik on Sunday (September 22), one of several civilian sites where Hezbollah rockets hit.

Incoming rocket alarm was sounded in the Israeli city of Haifa as white smoke could be seen in the sky where Israeli interception system hit dozens of Hezbollah rockets that rained down on northern Israel.

Moments later, black smoke could be seen rising above the northern part of Haifa Bay where rockets hit. One of areas hit was in the Israeli town of Kiryat Bialik where two older men and a teenage girl were wounded by shrapnel, Israeli medics service reported.

Israel and Lebanon exchanged heavy fire into Sunday, with Israeli warplanes carrying out the most intense bombardment in almost a year of war across Lebanon’s south, while Hezbollah claimed rocket attacks on military targets in Israel’s north.

Israel closed schools and restricted gatherings in many northern areas of the country and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights early on Sunday. Sirens sounded all night as multiple rockets and missiles were fired from Lebanon and Iraq, most of which were intercepted by Israeli aerial defense systems, the military said. (ANI)