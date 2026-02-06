At least 25 dead in explosion at shrine in Islamabad

Islamabad: At least 25 people were killed, and 80 were injured after a suicide bomber detonated himself inside a shrine in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

The blast, suspected to be a suicide bombing, occurred at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of Islamabad.

The injured have been admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital for treatment. A rescue operation is currently underway and security forces have arrived at the spot.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned a blast at a Shiite mosque in the capital, Islamabad, on Friday that killed at least 25 people.

He expressed “deep grief” and “strongly condemns” the blast that also wounded at least 80 people, a statement said.

On Nov, 2025 a suicide blast took place outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad, where twelve people were killed, and more than 30 were injured in the explosion.