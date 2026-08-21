At Least 17 killed, several injured in massive Russian attack on Kyiv region

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New Delhi: At least 17 people died and several others were injured after Russia carried out a massive air and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region on Thursday.

As per reports, explosions across the Ukrainian capital destroyed homes, a hospital which services the areas children, schools, warehouses and more.

Buildings could be seen on fire while rescue teams continue working to try to retrieve the dead and live out from underneath debris, added reports.

Air raid sirens started about 6PM and went on for hours, a result of the largest Russian attack on Ukraine’s capital yet, leaving much of the capital covered in smoke and, what the report refers to as ‘catastrophic’ damage over the city.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it launched a huge strike with high precision weapons and that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the planned strike against his capital had been in the works for some time.

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Reportedly, the attack also drew into question the shortage Ukraine is experiencing of Patriot Missile Interceptors, able to combat ballistic missiles.

While stocks are becoming critically low as the attack illustrates more problems for Ukraine to overcome against future ballistic missile strikes.

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