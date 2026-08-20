At least 100 dead after gold mine collapses in Central African Republic, death toll is likely to increase

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New Delhi: In a tragic incident, at least one hundred people have been killed following a landslide that caused an artisanal gold mine to collapse in the west of the Central African Republic.

As per reports, the collapse in Zamboye occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

It is suspected that numerous underground tunnels may have given way resulting in a large number of excavators becoming buried under tons of earth and sand.

“More than 100 bodies had been recovered by Wednesday morning,” stated one local Red Cross helper who is currently aiding the rescue operation.

Officials within a local mining society confirmed the number of deceased. Rescue workers are still trying to determine whether anyone may have survived the incident.

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Authorities in the area fear that the death toll is likely to increase. They do not know how many workers may have been inside when the mine collapsed on Tuesday.

Among the dead there may be people working on the mine who are from both the Central African Republic and the neighbouring territory of Cameroon, added reports.

Machines including large tractors have been brought in to aid the excavation. The rescuers are also trying to see if anybody is possible trapped underneath the site.

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