Assassination attempt on Trump at his golf course, AK-47 found in bushes

New Delhi: There has been an alleged assassination attempt on Trump at his golf course, said reports on Monday. An AK-47 was found in the bushes, further reports said.

According to reports, Donald Trump was playing golf in his Florida mansion when the US Secret Service saw a gun sticking out from the shrub near the course. The shooter was roughly 400 yards away from the former President of USA.

Reports further said that, the security personnel shot at the gunman. The alleged attacker then fled leaving behind his AK 47 and a GoPro camera.

On July 14, Former US President Donald Trump was allegedly shot at a public rally and has been hospitalized. According to reports, gunfire was heard at Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania (USA). He was escorted to a vehicle by the US Secret Service. “The former President is safe and further information will be released when available’ said the US Secret Service.

Former US President Barack Obama had tweeted back then that, “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

The attacker was later shot dead and identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Also Read: US Secret Service shares details of assassination attempt on Trump