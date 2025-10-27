ASEAN 2025: Jaishankar meets Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan

Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a warm meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Haji Hasan, and discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

Jaishankar’s meeting with the Malaysian Foreign Minister came as part of a series of diplomatic engagements on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia Summits in Kuala Lumpur.

Taking to X, Jaishankar said, “A warm meeting with FM Mohamad Haji Hasan of Malaysia. Conveyed our best wishes for successful ASEAN and East Asia Summits. Discussed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on the Myanmar situation.”

Earlier in the day, he met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, furthering India’s diplomatic outreach at the multilateral forum.

Taking to X, Jaishankar said, “A pleasure meeting PM @chrisluxonmp of New Zealand on sidelines of #ASEAN2025 meetings. Extended warm greetings from PM @narendramodi.” He added, “Welcome his commitment to advance our bilateral cooperation and nurture a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Both Jaishankar and Luxon are in Malaysia to attend the East Asia Summit (EAS) alongside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries and partners.

As part of the EAS this year, there will be commemorations for 50 years of ASEAN-New Zealand relations. New Zealand will also finalise a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN itself.

India and New Zealand continued to strengthen their bilateral engagement across multiple fronts, including trade and economic cooperation.

Prior to his meeting with the New Zealand Prime Minister, Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur, where the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations, regional developments, and global challenges.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, “Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.”

The high-level interaction between the two leaders comes at a time when trade negotiations between India and the United States are ongoing, adding diplomatic weight to the broader economic dialogue between the two nations.

Jaishankar’s successive meetings with counterparts from the United States, New Zealand, and Malaysia highlighted India’s proactive diplomatic engagement in the Indo-Pacific, focusing on strengthening partnerships and addressing shared regional priorities. (ANI)