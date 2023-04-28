Artificial Intelligence discovers new planet outside our solar system

A group of scientists from the University of Georgia have discovered a new planet using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

The University confirmed the presence of a previously unknown planet outside of our solar system using the technology.

“We confirmed the planet using traditional techniques, but our models directed us to run those simulations and showed us exactly where the planet might be,” Jason Terry, a doctoral student at the UGA Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, said in a statement.

The discovery of a new planet has made a new addition to the ever-increasing catalogue of more than 5,000 exoplanets which have been discovered outside the solar system.