Artificial Intelligence discovers new planet outside our solar system
A new planet outside the solar system was discovered using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and it is said to be a major success
A group of scientists from the University of Georgia have discovered a new planet using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.
The University confirmed the presence of a previously unknown planet outside of our solar system using the technology.
“We confirmed the planet using traditional techniques, but our models directed us to run those simulations and showed us exactly where the planet might be,” Jason Terry, a doctoral student at the UGA Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, said in a statement.
The discovery of a new planet has made a new addition to the ever-increasing catalogue of more than 5,000 exoplanets which have been discovered outside the solar system.
The planet’s discovery has been detailed in a study which was published in The Astrophysical Journal, which has been detected around a star named HD 142666.
Researchers said that AI and Machine Learning have revealed new processes underlying the formation and evolution of planetary systems.
According to Terry, the models suggested a planet’s presence, indicated by several images that strongly highlighted a particular region of the disk that turned out to have the characteristic sign of a planet – an unusual deviation in the velocity of the gas near the planet.
“This is an incredibly exciting proof of concept. We knew from our previous work that we could use machine learning to find known forming exoplanets,” said Cassandra Hall, assistant professor of computational astrophysics and principal investigator of the Exoplanet and Planet Formation Research Group at UGA. “Now, we know for sure that we can use it to make brand new discoveries.”
“This demonstrates that our models and machine learning in general have the ability to quickly and accurately identify important information that people can miss. This has the potential to dramatically speed up analysis and subsequent theoretical insights,” Terry said.
“It only took about an hour to analyze that entire catalog and find strong evidence for a new planet in a specific spot, so we think there will be an important place for these types of techniques as our datasets get even larger,” Terry informed.
