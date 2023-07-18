Arshad Khan chai wala, whose photo went viral in 2016, now owns Café Chaiwala in London

New Delhi: Arshad Khan, a blue-eyed tea seller from Pakistan now owns a cafe in London. It is to be noted that Khan’s photo shared by a photographer named Jiah Ali had gone viral in 2016. He became an overnight sensation after his photo was shared on social media in that year.

Now, Arshad Khan has opened Cafe Chaiwala on East London’s Ilford Lane. In a Facebook post he was seen conveying a message to the audience about how he became popular in 2016 for his photo on social media and his further journey as an entrepreneur.

The area where Khan has opened the Café is an area populated by mainly Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis.

Promoting his tea Khan wrote in the caption of a video on Instagram, “Freshly made tea in authentic Pakistani dhaba style kettles to give that extra strong karak touch and essence. Experience our chai flavours-Arshad Khan.”