Archaeologists find how early humans clothed their bodies & survived harsh winters: Watch

New Delhi: Archaeologists in Germany reportedly have become successful to find out about how humans used to clothe their bodies to survive harsh winter thousands of years ago.

“Archaeologists in Germany have uncovered some of the earliest evidence of the use of clothing, with newly discovered cut marks on a cave bear paw suggesting the prehistoric animals were skinned for their fur some 300,000 years ago,” reported CNN.

According to a study published in the Journal Of Human Evolution on December 23, cave bear’s coat was suitable for simple clothing or bedding. The said coat has long outer hairs. It forms an airy protective layer while the short and dense hairs provide good insulation.

Further as per reports, the said clothing were considered make without district sewing.

