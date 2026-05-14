Araghchi slams Kuwait for attacking Iranian boat, demands release of nationals

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Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday came down heavily on Kuwait for attacking an Iranian boat and detaining four of its citizens. He gave a call for the immediate release of nationals and said that Iran reserves the right to respond.

Araghchi made the remarks in a post on X and said that the move was meant to sow discord.

He said, “In clear attempt to sow discord, Kuwait has unlawfully attacked an Iranian boat and detained 4 of our citizens in the Persian Gulf. This illegal act took place near island used by the U.S. to attack Iran. We demand immediate release of our nationals and reserve right to respond.”

Iranian state broadcaster Press TV said that Kuwaiti territory has served as a major platform for US attacks on Iran during the conflict.

Press TV further noted that Iran responded to the attacks by targeting American bases in Kuwait and said that Iran has recommended that Kuwait expel US forces from its territory if it wants to avoid future Iranian reprisal attacks.

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As the security situation continues to evolve in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday responded shortly after reports had emerged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates in the middle of Operation Roaring Lion, a claim which was categorically denied by the UAE.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Deputy Foreign Minister, in a letter to his Iranian counterpart, reaffirmed full solidarity with Iran. He warned that the continuation of the US-Israeli actions against the Persian Gulf country will set the region and the entire world on fire, Press TV reported on Wednesday.

Abdulwahid Abu Ras highlighted the need for all Islamic countries to resist the aggression against Iran.

Praising the national unity and the spirit of resilience of the Iranian people, he concluded the letter by underlining Yemen’s complete solidarity with Iran in the face of the US-Israeli actions.

(Source: ANI)