Washington: The American NASA astronaut Michael Collins passed away at the age of 90 after fighting with cancer. He was the command module pilot for the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

Collins’ crewmates became the first people to land on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

“Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way,” Collins’ family posted on his official Twitter account.

NASA mourned the passing of Collins where he spent seven years of his career as an astronaut.

“We mourn the passing of Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who piloted humanity’s first voyage to the surface of another world. An advocate for exploration, @AstroMCollins inspired generations and his legacy propels us further into the cosmos,” NASA tweeted.

“As pilot of the Apollo 11 command module – some called him ‘the loneliest man in history’ – while his colleagues walked on the Moon for the first time”, said NASA.